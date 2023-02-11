UD issues Safety Advisory after report of assault, theft early Saturday

The University of Dayton has issued a safety advisory following multiple reports of criminal activity occurring in the student neighborhoods early Saturday.
At around 2 a.m. on Saturday, a student reported being physically assaulted in the 100-block of Lawnview Avenue, near where a food truck was operating, according to an email sent to UD students.
The student’s condition is unknown as of Saturday afternoon.
Approximately 20 minutes later, officers responded to Woodland Avenue, where another student reported their car had been stolen sometime after midnight from parking lot RP-14.
According to police, the student had told officers he believes his keys were taken by a group of unknown individuals who had knocked on his door Friday evening, entered his home when the door was opened, and stayed inside for a short amount of time, the email states.
The university is asking anyone with additional information regarding these incidents, or knowledge of similar incidents, to contact the Department of Public Safety dispatcher at 937-229-2121. Students are advised to keep doors and windows locked and to remain aware of their surroundings at all times. Suspicious or criminal behavior should be reported to Public Safety immediately.
No further information was available as of Saturday afternoon. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Crime prevention information may be found at the Department of Public Safety website, www.udayton.edu/publicsafety/crime_prevention.
