UD names new leader for Fitz Center for Leadership in Community

The University of Dayton named Nancy McHugh executive director of the Fitz Center for Leadership in Community.
The center, which offers civic engagement and community-based learning and scholarship, is located at 1401 S. Main St. with the Dayton Foundation and the Dayton Development Coalition.
McHugh, who begins Aug. 2, is founding director of the Wittenberg Institute for Public Humanities and Sciences, where she works to create social change through critical, compassionate and creative partnerships that address local injustices and inequities. She is a professor and chairperson of the philosophy department at Wittenberg University, and a fellow in the Hagen Center for Civic and Urban Engagement.
In her new role at the Fitz Center, UD said “McHugh will mobilize faculty and students to engage in partnerships with members of the Dayton community to address important community needs and advance the university’s commitment to civic engagement, community-engaged learning and student leadership development.”