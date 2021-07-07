UD names new leader for Fitz Center for Leadership in Community

The center, which offers civic engagement and community-based learning and scholarship, is located at 1401 S. Main St. with the Dayton Foundation and the Dayton Development Coalition.

McHugh, who begins Aug. 2, is founding director of the Wittenberg Institute for Public Humanities and Sciences, where she works to create social change through critical, compassionate and creative partnerships that address local injustices and inequities. She is a professor and chairperson of the philosophy department at Wittenberg University, and a fellow in the Hagen Center for Civic and Urban Engagement.