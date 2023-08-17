UD students begin move into dorms on Friday

University of Dayton’s freshmen students are moving into dorms on Friday starting at 7 a.m., so people who usually head down Brown Street on their way to work or to get lunch may want to avoid the area.

Classes at UD start on Monday.

UD said enrollment remains high this year, with more than 11,000 undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and law school students attending. The university also projects record graduation rates, UD said.

“UD is committed not only to enrolling talented students from all backgrounds, but supporting them through their educational careers,” said Jason Reinoehl, vice president for strategic enrollment management. “We expect record graduation rates this year, with more than 70% of our undergraduates earning a degree in four years and 82% within six years, which is well above the national average.”

In 2022, the U.S. college graduation rate was 62.3%, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

UD said the UD Sinclair Kessler Scholars program for first-generation college students will launch this fall as well.

Scholars receive financial aid; personalized services such as mentoring; an orientation program to build a network of support; stipends for expenses that contribute to student success, including travel to internships, graduate school entrance exam fees, study abroad and more; and other benefits and programming designed to foster academic, professional and personal growth, UD said.

The Kessler Scholars program supports the UD Sinclair Academy, which has nearly 290 students taking classes at Sinclair and UD this fall. Sinclair students are able to transfer their credits into a bachelor’s degree at UD.