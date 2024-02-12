BreakingNews
Unattended 1-year-old shoots self in Harrison Twp.

A 1-year-old child is being treated for life-threatening injuries after the child reportedly shot themself in Harrison Twp. on Sunday.

Around 10:29 a.m. Sunday, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Creekside Apartments in the 1900 block of Republic Drive on a report of an injured child.

The 1-year-old was transported to the hospital for treatment.

At 4:56 p.m., the deputies responded to the hospital for an investigation into how the child was injured.

A preliminary investigation revealed the child was unattended while the adults were sleeping, according to the sheriff’s office.

“While the adult slept, the child accessed a firearm and sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound,” a press release read.

The Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate. We will update this story as information is available.

