Mom charged after 2-year-old son shoots himself in Harrison Twp. home

A mother was charged after her son allegedly shot himself at a home in Harrison Twp.
Allysa Howard, 20, was charged in Vandalia Municipal Court with endangering children, a third-degree felony. She is currently incarcerated at the Montgomery County Jail.
An affidavit filed in the case says that authorities responded to a home on the 1900 block of Grand Drive on Saturday night at around 10:30 p.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said a child had been shot.
“Upon arrival deputies located a 2-year-old child upstairs with a gunshot wound to the chest area that exited through the abdomen area,” the affidavit says. “The child was transported to the Children’s Hospital by Harrison Twp. medics.”
The affidavit says an investigator spoke to the 9-1-1 caller who said she was sleeping downstairs and heard a gunshot upstairs. She said she found the 2-year-old standing in a hallway shot and that she had to wake the mother up before calling 9-1-1.
The court document says that authorities spoke to a 10-year-old at the home who said that the gun belonged to Howard and she had it because “was a rapper and she had the gun for protection.” The affidavit also says that the 10-year-old helped apply pressure to the 2-year-old’s wound before emergency responders arrived.
The affidavit says that the gun, a Taurus .380 caliber model LCL, and suspected drugs were located and collected in the bedroom where Allysa Howard and her son were sleeping.
Montgomery County authorities said Monday that the child was in the hospital in serious but stable condition. An update on the child’s condition Tuesday wasn’t immediately available.