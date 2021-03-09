Mom charged after 2-year-old son shoots himself in Harrison Twp. home

The court document says that authorities spoke to a 10-year-old at the home who said that the gun belonged to Howard and she had it because “was a rapper and she had the gun for protection.” The affidavit also says that the 10-year-old helped apply pressure to the 2-year-old’s wound before emergency responders arrived.

The affidavit says that the gun, a Taurus .380 caliber model LCL, and suspected drugs were located and collected in the bedroom where Allysa Howard and her son were sleeping.

Montgomery County authorities said Monday that the child was in the hospital in serious but stable condition. An update on the child’s condition Tuesday wasn’t immediately available.