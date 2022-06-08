dayton-daily-news logo
Child reportedly shot in Dayton; Police investigating

1 hour ago

Police are investigating after a child was reportedly shot at a house in Dayton.

The shooting was reported at 7:16 p.m. at a house in the 700 block of Goodlow Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

The child already was being taken to the hospital at the time the shooting was reported, a dispatch center sergeant said.

The severity of the child’s injuries is unknown, as is the child’s age. It also is not clear what led to the shooting,

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

