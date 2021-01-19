Unemployment fraud so ‘widespread’ it even happened to DeWine and Husted

The rampant fraud makes getting jobless checks out to legitimate people more difficult, Husted said.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to deal almost overnight with record-high unemployment claims.

This month, Ohio JFS is sending tax forms to 1.7 million Ohioans so they can report their jobless benefits on their income tax returns. But department officials said many of those receiving the forms likely had fraudulent claims made in their names.

Ohioans are asked to report these instances of identity theft at a new online portal: https://unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov/ Steps to take after it happens are listed on the webpage, Betti said.

State officials also recommend that Ohioans also check their credit reports to see if they’re are victims of identity theft: https://www.annualcreditreport.com/index.action

Identity theft is a widespread problem. The Ohio Attorney General’s office offers tips on how to protect against it and address it if it has already happened: https://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/IdentityTheft

