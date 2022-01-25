Unemployment-related ID theft victims qualify for free credit monitoring

ODJFS is using an existing state contract with IDX, a nationally recognized provider of credit monitoring services. The cost is estimated to be between $588,000 and $748,000, with the final amount depending on how many people enroll. The cost includes various elements of starting up and maintaining the service, including notifying individuals of their eligibility, maintaining an enrollment website and providing contact center support, according to the agency.

Since the start of the pandemic, ODJFS reported it has paid approximately $24 billion in claims to 2.4 million claimants. These include those eligible for traditional employment, as well as individuals such as gig-workers, who were eligible for the federal government’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. To date, ODJFS has identified $496 million in fraudulent overpayments.

With the help of a public-private sector partnership established by Gov. Mike DeWine, ODJFS has put a number of enhancements in place related to security and fraud detection, including: