University of Dayton blesses first responders, their vehicles

The University of Dayton blessed first responders and their vehicles Tuesday during an annual event to support public safety personnel.
“Our officers are extremely humble. This is a time where we all come together in unity to receive such blessing," said Savalas Kidd, UD’s executive director of public safety and police chief.
Credit: Jim Noelker
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s prayer was held outside, Kidd said.
Police and other first responders from the university and cities of Kettering and Dayton attended the blessing behind Raymond L. Fitz Hall on campus.