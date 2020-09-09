X

University of Dayton blesses first responders, their vehicles

University of Dayton chaplain Father Kip Stander spritzes holy water during a blessing of police, first responders and their vehicles Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, behind Raymond L Fitz Hall on the UD campus.
Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News | 13 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

The University of Dayton blessed first responders and their vehicles Tuesday during an annual event to support public safety personnel.

“Our officers are extremely humble. This is a time where we all come together in unity to receive such blessing," said Savalas Kidd, UD’s executive director of public safety and police chief.

University of Dayton Police Chief Savalas Kidd speaks using a megaphone during a prayer and blessing of police, first responders and their vehicles Tuesday behind Raymond L Fitz Hall on the UD campus.
Credit: Jim Noelker

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s prayer was held outside, Kidd said.

Police and other first responders from the university and cities of Kettering and Dayton attended the blessing behind Raymond L. Fitz Hall on campus.

