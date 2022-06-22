University of Dayton, local police host police bicycle training conference

The Dayton Police Department, University of Dayton Police and Five Rivers MetroParks Rangers is hosting the 30th annual International Police Mountain Bike Association Conference from June 20-25 on UD’s campus.
The association bills the conference as the “premier training event for public safety cyclists”.
Michael Wear, vice president of the association, said, “We have people from all over the country coming together to do bike training. And when I say bike training, I don’t mean just strictly getting on a bike, peddling around and going, ‘I know how to ride a bike!’ What they’re doing is preparing themselves to ride a bike in a public safety capacity.”
Wear said that the conference’s training covers a number of different areas, from basic skills like riding bicycles in traffic to special workshops, tactics and mechanic skills.
“Everything that we are going to do throughout the week is train, train, train,” Wear said, ending on the final day with a large bike competition and celebration dinner.
Though, even after the normal training days end, Wear said that there is still more training, so that the volunteer instructors can receive certifications that they miss while teaching.
This year’s conference is the first in-person conference in the past three years, Wear said, as previous conferences had been canceled due to COVID-19. He said that this is a return event, with the conference previously being held in Dayton in 2006.
