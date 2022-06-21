3 large hiring events happening in the area this summer

Whether you are looking for a summer job, part-time job or full-time employment, summer hiring events are happening throughout the area this summer.
Here are three upcoming hiring events in the Dayton area that can help you end the job-search journey
Dayton Public Schools
Dayton Public Schools is ready to fill a variety of positions across the school system at its hiring event on Wednesday. The district will be searching for candidates to fill positions as administrators, teachers, classroom paraprofessionals, clericals, bus drivers, bus paraprofessionals, nutrition services workers and more.
Attendees are advised to bring a resume and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews and possible job offers for the 2022-23 school year. For more information before you go, or to apply online, visit daytonpublic.com/careers.
When: Wednesday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Belmont High School, 2615 Wayne Ave.
Ohio Means Jobs, nearly 200 companies
Ohio Means Jobs is hosting a job fair at the Wright State University Nutter Center with nearly 200 companies ready to hire. The event is a partnership with Montgomery County Workforce Development Services and Greene County, and it will be held June 29.
Job seekers can meet with businesses and explore available jobs. Montgomery County’s mobile workforce unit will be on site, and staff will be available to review resumes, print additional copies of resumes and offer other assistance to job seekers. The mobile workforce unit regularly offers assistance with any career needs at The Job Center, located at 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton.
When: Wednesday, June 29, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Wright State University’s Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn
Miami County Job Fair
Later this summer, Miami County will host a job fair for those seeking careers at every level in manufacturing, health care and more on Aug. 26.
It will be a cooperative effort, bringing employers across Miami County together. It is hosted by the Piqua, Troy and Tipp City chambers of commerce, as well as Ohio Means Jobs, Grow Piqua Now, Troy Development Council, Miami County Office of Development, Edison State Community College and Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division.
When: Friday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy
