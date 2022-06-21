3 large hiring events happening in the area this summer

When: Wednesday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Belmont High School, 2615 Wayne Ave.

Ohio Means Jobs, nearly 200 companies

Ohio Means Jobs is hosting a job fair at the Wright State University Nutter Center with nearly 200 companies ready to hire. The event is a partnership with Montgomery County Workforce Development Services and Greene County, and it will be held June 29.

Job seekers can meet with businesses and explore available jobs. Montgomery County’s mobile workforce unit will be on site, and staff will be available to review resumes, print additional copies of resumes and offer other assistance to job seekers. The mobile workforce unit regularly offers assistance with any career needs at The Job Center, located at 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton.

When: Wednesday, June 29, noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Wright State University’s Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn

Miami County Job Fair

Later this summer, Miami County will host a job fair for those seeking careers at every level in manufacturing, health care and more on Aug. 26.

It will be a cooperative effort, bringing employers across Miami County together. It is hosted by the Piqua, Troy and Tipp City chambers of commerce, as well as Ohio Means Jobs, Grow Piqua Now, Troy Development Council, Miami County Office of Development, Edison State Community College and Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division.

When: Friday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy