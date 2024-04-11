University of Dayton to present 3 learning events this week

Health and environmental justice symposium

The first of the three events is the third annual Imagining Community Symposium on Thursday and Friday at the Hub Powered by PNC Bank in the Dayton Arcade.

This free event features more than 80 presenters focusing on “solutions that move toward a more just, equitable and flourishing Dayton,” and this year will address health and environmental justice.

The symposium will feature keynote speaker Monica Unseld, Until Justice Data Partners founder and executive director, along with a screening of “Birthing Justice”, which focuses on the experiences of Black women during pregnancy, delivery and postpartum.

Registration is requested on the university website.

Digital learning day

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Greater Dayton Recreation Center, there will be a digital learning day, with lessons like finding and applying for jobs online, managing finances through mobile banking apps, using a Gmail account and others.

The event is free and includes free pizza, raffles, giveaways and more. It is being hosted by the University of Dayton, CareSource Foundation, City of Dayton, SICSA and Greater Dayton Premier Management.

The Premier Mobile Clinic will also be onsite for health screenings and health and lifestyle education.

AI in healthcare symposium

Also on Saturday, the 14th annual University of Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital symposium will take place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Kennedy Union.

The symposium will discuss artificial intelligence and its effects of patient care, medical research and healthcare systems, including a keynote address by Dr. Sameer Badlani, a panel discussion on the ethical considerations, small group discussions, poster presentations from UD students and more.

Registration is available on the university website. The symposium is $50 for community members and free for students, medical residents and UD faculty and staff.