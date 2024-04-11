University of Dayton transfers former church to a new university entity

The former First Church of Christ, Scientist, in the South Dayton Rubicon residential neighborhood near the University of Dayton campus covers more than 8,600 square feet, according to a description in Montgomery County property records.

The buyer and the seller in this two-parcel transaction both have addresses that match the university’s address, 300 College Park Drive. The buyer is identified as 105 Sawmill LLC (limited liability company), and the seller is East Aqua Development, also an LLC.

The transaction’s conveyance form shows that no money was exchanged for the property. The grantor and grantee — the “seller” and the “buyer” — are owned by the same parent entity.

It appears the church sold the property to the university in 2013 for $230,000.

The date of the latest transfer is recorded as Tuesday.

Questions about the transaction were sent to spokespeople for the university Wednesday.