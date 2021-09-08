Up to $5,000 reward offered for tips in Preble County arson fire

Up to $5,000 is being offered for information on a vacant house fire in Preble County that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking for the public’s help with a fire at 312 S. High St. in West Manchester.
Fire firefighters found an active fire at the scene when they responded around 1:58 a.m. on Aug. 25, according to the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office.
Investigators and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office determined that the fire was set intentionally.
The $5,000 reward is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee.
Anyone with information should call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.
