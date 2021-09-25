Urbana mother jailed on vehicular homicide charge in 7-year-old son’s death

An Urbana mother is is accused of causing a head-on crash into a tanker truck in June that killed her 7-year-old son in Fletcher.
Britaney Nicole Kirchgessner, 28, was booked Thursday into the Miami County Jail and is awaiting arraignment in Miami County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, records show.
Kirchgessner was driving a gray 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 westbound in the 1400 block of Main Street, also U.S. 36, shortly before 7 a.m. June 16 when the pickup crossed the center line near South Walnut Street, according to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office crash report.
The pickup struck a red 2020 Freightliner hauling an empty tanker, driven by a 49-year-old Carmel, Indiana, man.
Kirchgessner suffered critical injuries in the crash and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
Her son, Daniel Voris, of Dayton, who was strapped into a booster seat in the back left passenger side, was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. He died the next day of his injuries.
The truck driver was not injured.
Kirchgessner is accused of driving under the influence of drugs, according to the report.