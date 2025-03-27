U.S. 35 reopens following early-morning crash in Greene County

U.S. 35 has reopened following a crash in Greene County that sent two people to the hospital early Thursday morning.
U.S. 35 East reopened around 7:45 a.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers. Both U.S. 35 East and West have completely reopened.
The crash was reported near U.S. 68/Home Avenue near Xenia.
Two people were injured in the crash, but additional details about their condition were not available.
More information is expected to be released Thursday.
