U.S. Rep. Davidson compares vaccine mandates to Holocaust

“Dehumanizing and segregation are underway — and wrong.”

Jewish organizations condemned Davidson’s tweet, with the American Jewish Committee calling him “the latest elected official to exploit the Holocaust by making immoral and offensive comparisons between vaccine mandates and this dark period of history.”

In what is becoming a disturbing trend, @WarrenDavidson is the latest elected official to exploit the Holocaust by making immoral and offensive comparisons between vaccine mandates and this dark period of history.



Congressman, you must remove this shameful post and apologize. https://t.co/Hl5fQsDY8N — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) January 12, 2022

The tweet also drew the attention of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland.

“Exploiting of the tragedy of all people who between 1933-45 suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany in a debate about vaccines & covid limitations in the time of global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decay,” museum officials tweeted.

Exploiting of the tragedy of all people who between 1933-45 suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany in a debate about vaccines & covid limitations in the time of global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decay. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 12, 2022

The Anti-Defamation League tweeted: “It’s never appropriate to compare requirements for public health with the tactics of Nazi Germany. As we’ve said too many times to count, minimizing the Holocaust in this way is deeply offensive and harmful.

It's never appropriate to compare requirements for public health with the tactics of Nazi Germany. As we've said too many times to count, minimizing the Holocaust in this way is deeply offensive and harmful. pic.twitter.com/rGlPyeKQCO — ADL (@ADL) January 12, 2022

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum also tweeted in response to Davidson’s post. “Comparing the Holocaust to pandemic precautions is inaccurate and offensive.”

The museum posted a letter from survivors who volunteer at the museum about the dangers of “reckless comparisons.”

Comparing the Holocaust to pandemic precautions is inaccurate and offensive. Read this letter from survivors who volunteer at the Museum on the dangers of reckless comparisons.https://t.co/unUlrGTYYI — US Holocaust Museum (@HolocaustMuseum) January 12, 2022

In all, there were nearly 3,000 replies on Davidson’s retweet.

“Please don’t use my dead relatives’ memory to score cheap political points. Especially because Jewish law sets saving a life above all things--it’s a mitzvah to get the vaccine,” one posted.

Others called on Davidson to delete his post and another who said he was a Nazi Germany historian called his use of the health card inaccurate, saying it had nothing to do with health but was a way to police the so-called racial purity of Nazi Party members.

More than one twitter user pointed out the seeming irony of Davidson’s retweet on Tuesday of a Texas Congressman Lance Gooden’s post that each citizen should show identification to vote. In Davidson’s retweet, he wrote “precisely.”

Davidson has not apologized for the tweet, which remains on his account, as of Wednesday night.

Messages have been left with Davidson’s office seeking comment.