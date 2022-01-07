Hamburger icon
Van on its side in serious crash in Dayton

A van is on its side following an injury crash Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that shut down the intersection of South St. Clair and East Fourth streets in Dayton. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
A van is on its side following an injury crash Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that shut down the intersection of South St. Clair and East Fourth streets in Dayton. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
32 minutes ago

A two-vehicle crash with injuries Friday afternoon has shut down the intersection of South St. Clair and East Fourth streets in Dayton.

A van landed on its side in the crash reported around 12:45 p.m.

One driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, police said.

We are working to learn more about the crash and will update this report.

