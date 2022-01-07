Van on its side in serious crash in Dayton

A two-vehicle crash with injuries Friday afternoon has shut down the intersection of South St. Clair and East Fourth streets in Dayton.
A van landed on its side in the crash reported around 12:45 p.m.
One driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, police said.
We are working to learn more about the crash and will update this report.
