Vandalia appoints new assistant city manager

Cron has been employed by the city of Vandalia for 32 years, most recently serving as the public service director, according to a city press release announcing his new position.

“I’m very excited to take on this new challenge,” Cron said. “I’m very proud of the work we do here, and I am looking forward to serving our residents and business customers in a new role.”

As assistant city manager, Cron will be responsible for managing the city’s community economic development functions, communications, information technology, public service operations, and special projects, including business outreach and development, the release states.

“I’ll also be very focused on serving our existing business community,” Cron said. “We feel it’s important to help existing companies with information, resources, and assistance to be successful and thrive in our community.”

Cron was appointed to the position by City Manager Dan Wendt.

“Mr. Cron is 100% committed to protecting the public’s investment in our city’s infrastructure,” Wendt said. “He is an active and continual learner who is committed to leveraging his experience and creating great outcomes for our community. He makes the people around him better. I am excited to see the great work that he will produce in this new role.”

Cron is a professional surveyor and holds an associate of applied sciences degrees from Edison State Community College and a bachelor of science degree in engineering technology from Bowling Green State University.

Holloway will resign from her position, effective Dec. 17, to begin a new role as city manager for the city of West Carrollton. She will replace Brad Townsend, who is set to retire at the end of the year after serving in the role since 2007.

Holloway, who has served as Vandalia’s assistant city manager since January 2018, previously served as Vandalia’s city planner from March 2015 to January 2018. Prior to that she was a planner for Miami-based engineering and planning firm Corradino Group from March 2014 to March 2015.