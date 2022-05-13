Vandalia could see public works employees strike begin Tuesday

The Teamsters Local Union No. 957 strike is set to begin Tuesday, according to the statement from the city. The union represents 18 employees.

“These talented and hardworking employees are the people who plow our snow, fix water main breaks in zero-degree weather and keep our community beautiful,” Vandalia City Manager Dan Wendt said. “As a Vandalia resident, I am thankful for the work they do. As city manager, I am committed to seeing them compensated appropriately and generously. Our wage proposal reflects this commitment. I know they want to work, and I am hopeful we can reach an agreement and avoid a work stoppage.”