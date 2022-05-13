Vandalia could see public works employees strike begin Tuesday

The City of Vandalia is working to come to an agreement with public works employees after a union filed a notice of intent strike, the city said in a release today.
The Teamsters Local Union No. 957 strike is set to begin Tuesday, according to the statement from the city. The union represents 18 employees.
“These talented and hardworking employees are the people who plow our snow, fix water main breaks in zero-degree weather and keep our community beautiful,” Vandalia City Manager Dan Wendt said. “As a Vandalia resident, I am thankful for the work they do. As city manager, I am committed to seeing them compensated appropriately and generously. Our wage proposal reflects this commitment. I know they want to work, and I am hopeful we can reach an agreement and avoid a work stoppage.”
The city has been working to come to a collective bargaining agreement since October, it said. The city’s offer would result in average salary increases of 5.96% in 2022, 2.55% in 2023 and 2.27% in 2024 for Vandalia’s public works technicians, mechanics and office manager in the Public Works Division at 97 Clubhouse Way, according to the city. Starting salaries would be up to $21 an hour and the average wage would be up to $26.84.
The Teamsters are asking for an average wage increase of 24.05% for the first year of the agreement followed by an average increase of 6.28% and 5.46% for 2023 and 2024 respectively, according to the city.
Vandalia developed a contingency plan for the continuation of services in the event of a strike, including utilities and trash collection.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as we receive additional information.