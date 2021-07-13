Vandalia increases speed limit on Airport Access Road in attempt to draw truck traffic

Explore Vandalia seeks to combat commercial truck traffic concerns

“I anticipate that the planned warehousing developments on the west side of the airport will lead to greater wear and tear of our roadways – an expense that should not be shouldered by the residents of Vandalia,” said Councilmember David Lewis in a statement.

Wendt said the speed increase won’t cause more accidents.

“The Airport Access Road is fed by Interstate 70, where the existing speed limit is already 65 mph. We do not anticipate the change leading to an increase in passenger vehicle crashes,” he said.

Officers of the Vandalia Police Division have participated in training with the Ohio State Patrol and have gotten stricter about writing citations and warnings for drivers. In the last two weeks officers made 23 stops resulting in three citations, 19 written warnings, and one verbal warning.

Later this month Wendt said he will meet with ODOT to continue to work toward reducing commercial truck traffic inside the city.