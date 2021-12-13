Vandalia plans park upgrades with federal ARPA funds

Half of the total $1.5 million in ARPA funds were received by the city this year, with the other half to be received in 2022.

Of the first tranche of ARPA funds received this year, $200,000 went toward COVID-19 small business relief and $75,000 was used for a restroom facility at the Cassel Hills Golf Course. Another $20,000 went toward youth recreation scholarships through the Dayton Foundation, and $15,000 went to the Vandalia Butler Food Pantry emergency fund, with another $15,000 promised in 2022.

Smaller projects funded using money from the first tranche include installation of solar cell charging stations in the parks, a microphone and transmitter at the Rec Center, and ultraviolet disinfectant lights for the Fire Department.

A total of $70,500 of the first tranche was allocated into public safety bonuses for police officers, firefighters and dispatchers, with full-time employees receiving $1,000 and part-time receiving $500 each.

Wendt said the 2022 budget includes allocations to upgrade the city’s internal software. According to Wendt, total cost for the upgrade is around $64,000.

“Our former software is longer supported and has become obsolete,” Wendt said. “What this new software will empower us to do, from an economic development standpoint, is to allow prospective companies to conduct what’s called electronic plan submission and review, which will allow us to improve our turnaround time and our overall business friendliness as we work hard to attract development in Vandalia.”

Total expense for the full city budget in 2022 is estimated to reach $57,540,406, with total revenue estimated at $55,149,907.

Also included in the 2022 budget is an increase in funds to the city’s street resurfacing program from $675,000 to $1 million per year.

“This progressive and proactive approach to maintaining streets will be saving the public money over the long term,” Wendt said.

The city has also budgeted for a $220,000 purchase of a 5-yard dump truck to replace an aging one. These trucks are used for snow removal and leaf pick-up.