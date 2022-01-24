Vandalia police adding cameras on busy streets to fight crime

City council approved the purchase of 10 Flock Safety cameras last week, for a total amount of $30,000 plus an installation fee of $500. Vandalia Police Chief Kurt Althouse said the purchase was included in the department’s 2022 capital budget.

Flock Safety says its cameras can be used by law enforcement agencies to monitor traffic in an attempt to mitigate crime. The cameras are motion-activated, solar-powered and monitor around-the-clock. The system’s cloud-based software allows law enforcement to search through recorded video by vehicle make, color, type, license plate, state of the license plate, missing/covered plate, and unique vehicle details like roof racks, bumper stickers, and more.