Vandalia to get $1.3M in state funding for ‘ring road’ to address truck issue

The newly-awarded $1.33 million in community project funding was announced last week by Rep. Mike Turner, who Vandalia Mayor Richard Herbst said has been instrumental in supporting the city’s efforts to minimize large truck traffic in the Central Business District. Additional grant funding will be applied for at each stage of the project, Gruner said.

Explore Vandalia seeks to combat commercial truck traffic concerns

“I think what’s most important about (this) is it’s money that the city and its taxpayers are not going to have to pay,” Herbst said during the July 18 city council meeting. “If we didn’t get an earmark like this, it would be on our backs to pay for it, so I appreciate Mr. Wendt and his staff for being very proactive and going after this because it will greatly improve the traffic situation in our area.”

The engineering process of the project will continue through 2023, Gruner said, with services to be provided by Carpenter Marty Transportation.