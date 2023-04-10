Vandalia woman charged in Miamisburg church threats

The pastor said he viewed it as a “veiled threat” and asked for a police presence. The threat had no affect on Easter services, Muncy said.

A message was left with the church seeking a response following the incident and arrest.

Miamisburg police, with the assistance of Vandalia officers, spoke with Dieker at her parents’ home in Vandalia.

“Tonya admitted to sending messages to various churches and people related to the churches,” the affidavit stated.

She told police she sends information all over the world that “judgment is falling” and that she sent about 75 to 100 messages the day before police spoke to her.

“Tonya said she did not see how she did anything wrong but could see how the messages could cause someone to panic,” the document stated.

Dieker is charged with two felony counts of ethnic intimidation and remains held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.