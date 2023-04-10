Vandalia woman charged in Miamisburg church threats

A Vandalia woman is accused of making shooting threats against at least two churches in Miamisburg.
The pastor of The Journey Community Church at 40 S. Fifth St. reported around 11:20 a.m. April 1 that the church received the threats via the church’s Facebook messenger, according to a Miamisburg Police Department incident report.
“The suspect was quickly identified, located and placed into custody on the same day as it was reported,” said Sgt. Jeff Muncy, who identified the woman as 40-year-old Tonya Marie Dieker.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
The messages sent to the Fifth Street church mentioned the recent Nashville Christian school shooting, churches that do not support gay marriages or transgender people and ended with asking “how do you feel about killing your own family?,” according to an affidavit filed April 3 in Miamisburg Municipal Court.
The pastor said he viewed it as a “veiled threat” and asked for a police presence. The threat had no affect on Easter services, Muncy said.
A message was left with the church seeking a response following the incident and arrest.
Miamisburg police, with the assistance of Vandalia officers, spoke with Dieker at her parents’ home in Vandalia.
“Tonya admitted to sending messages to various churches and people related to the churches,” the affidavit stated.
She told police she sends information all over the world that “judgment is falling” and that she sent about 75 to 100 messages the day before police spoke to her.
“Tonya said she did not see how she did anything wrong but could see how the messages could cause someone to panic,” the document stated.
Dieker is charged with two felony counts of ethnic intimidation and remains held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.
