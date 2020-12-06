Vehicle flips, no injuries reported after early morning crash on Clyo Road

Deputies on the scene reported that a white Toyota SUV had flipped onto its side. The driver was outside the vehicle and unharmed, the release said. Initial investigations showed that the vehicle was traveling south on Clyo Road and struck a guard rail, causing the vehicle to flip onto its side.

The driver was medically evaluated on the scene and released, officials stated. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday morning in the 8600 block of Clyo Road.