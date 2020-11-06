Velomobile rider turns out for Blue Streak season finale

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hosted the last Blue Streak time trial of 2020 on Oct. 13 along Area A’s flightline perimeter roads.
The Blue Streak time trials are part of the U.S. Air Force Marathon office and occur every second Tuesday from April to October each year.
Each time trial race allows a cyclist the chance to compete against themselves or other riders on a 10-mile loop beginning at Skeel Avenue across from Prairie Trace Golf Course.
The last race of 2020 featured 95 riders on the course.
According to Chuck Smith, Ohio Bicycle Federation chair, Wright-Patt had several military and civilian personnel who participated, to include retired Lt. Gen. Jack Hudson, former National Museum of the U.S. Air Force director, who averaged 20.4 mph.
The 23rd Blue Streak season will begin April 13.
All racers but one were pedaling traditional bicycles. Bracey Elton, an off-base support contractor, showed up in a Milan MX Velomobile, a unique vehicle style bike that’s fully enclosed to protect the rider from weather and provide maximum aerodynamics.
“He pedaled his new Velomobile,” Smith said. “He completed the 10-mile course around Area A in 24:08.7 for an average speed of 24.8 mph, good for 22nd place overall.”
Joshua Bozue of Fairborn finished first for the 15th time in the last three years, averaging 28.9 mph. The runner-up was Francis Manfred of Lafayette, Indiana, who averaged 28.4 mph.
Interested riders for the 2021 race season can visit www.usafmarathon.com/blue-streak-time-trial for more information and to register.