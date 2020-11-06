Velomobile rider turns out for Blue Streak season finale

The 23rd Blue Streak season will begin April 13.

All racers but one were pedaling traditional bicycles. Bracey Elton, an off-base support contractor, showed up in a Milan MX Velomobile, a unique vehicle style bike that’s fully enclosed to protect the rider from weather and provide maximum aerodynamics.

“He pedaled his new Velomobile,” Smith said. “He completed the 10-mile course around Area A in 24:08.7 for an average speed of 24.8 mph, good for 22nd place overall.”

Joshua Bozue of Fairborn finished first for the 15th time in the last three years, averaging 28.9 mph. The runner-up was Francis Manfred of Lafayette, Indiana, who averaged 28.4 mph.

Interested riders for the 2021 race season can visit www.usafmarathon.com/blue-streak-time-trial for more information and to register.