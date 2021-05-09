Versailles man involved in crash dies after medical emergency that caused crash

Initial investigations show that a blue 1992 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Philip Martin, 67, of Versailles was traveling north on state Route 127 and a 2013 black Dodge Charger, driven by Kellen Amspaugh, 31, of Ansonia was traveling south on state Route 127.

Martin reportedly suffered a medical emergency and lost control of his vehicle and crossed over the center line. Amspaugh swerved to avoid Martin’s vehicle and drove off the right side of the road. Both vehicles landed in a ditch beside the road, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office reported.