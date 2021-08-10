Victims ID’d in crash that killed 4, injured 5 in Champaign County

Four Springfield residents, including a teenager, were killed in a head-on crash Saturday evening south of Urbana that injured five others.
A white 2002 Suzuki sport-utility vehicle was headed south in the 3100 block of U.S. 68 South shortly before 7 p.m. when it crossed the center line and struck a white 2021 Toyota Highlander head-on near the Hickory Grove Road intersection, about two miles from Urbana city limits, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
Four people in the Suzuki were pronounced dead at the crash scene: Immanuel J. Burchnell, 13; Amber N. Whitt, 33; Robert T. Whitt, 24; and Timothy J. Whitt, 31.
The driver of the Suzuki, Mindy Scott, 26, of Springfield, and two children, Christiana Burchell, 11, and Zachariah Billingsley, 1, all of Springfield, were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.
The two people in the Toyota, Urbana residents Richard Snyder, 63, and Debra Snyder, 65, also were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Multi-County Crash Investigation Team was called to assist.
The crash remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and Champaign County Coroner’s Office.