Victims ID’d in crash that killed 4, injured 5 in Champaign County

A white 2002 Suzuki sport-utility vehicle was headed south in the 3100 block of U.S. 68 South shortly before 7 p.m. when it crossed the center line and struck a white 2021 Toyota Highlander head-on near the Hickory Grove Road intersection, about two miles from Urbana city limits, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Four people in the Suzuki were pronounced dead at the crash scene: Immanuel J. Burchnell, 13; Amber N. Whitt, 33; Robert T. Whitt, 24; and Timothy J. Whitt, 31.