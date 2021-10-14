VIDEO: Area’s newest roundabout now open for traffic

The new roundabout at the intersection, as well as a realignment of the intersection of Red Lion-Five Points and Bunnell Hill roads recently reopened near Five Points Elementary. The project was constructed by Double Jay Construction Inc. of Englewood for more than $1.7 million according to the Warren County Engineer’s Office.

The Warren County Engineer’s Office closed the intersection of Lytle-Five Points and Bunnell Hill roads near Five Points Elementary on April 5 to construct the roundabout and the realignment project.