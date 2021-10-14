VIDEO: Area’s newest roundabout now open for traffic

dayton-daily-news logo
30 minutes ago

CLEARCREEK TWP. — After six months of detours and road closures, the new roundabout at the intersection of Lytle-Five Points and Bunnell Hill roads in Clearcreek Twp. is now open to traffic.

The new roundabout at the intersection, as well as a realignment of the intersection of Red Lion-Five Points and Bunnell Hill roads recently reopened near Five Points Elementary. The project was constructed by Double Jay Construction Inc. of Englewood for more than $1.7 million according to the Warren County Engineer’s Office.

The Warren County Engineer’s Office closed the intersection of Lytle-Five Points and Bunnell Hill roads near Five Points Elementary on April 5 to construct the roundabout and the realignment project.

The newly completed roundabout and realigned roads will improve traffic flow, reduce traffic congestion and reduce high impact accidents, officials said.

