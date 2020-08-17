Virtual, no-cost training opportunities offered

Here are courses that will be offered, along with the dates for registration:

88th ABW Virtual Offering – Building a Culture of Trust ETMS# MWEMGT0005300SU . P articipants will learn to improve communication and productivity skill by increasing their ability to develop, restore and extend trust in their key relationships. Offered Aug. 26, Sept. 17, 9 a.m.-noon

articipants will learn to improve communication and productivity skill by increasing their ability to develop, restore and extend trust in their key relationships. Offered Aug. 26, Sept. 17, 9 a.m.-noon 88th ABW Virtual Offering – Fundamentals of Team Building ETMS# MWEMGT0005400SU . Participants will understand the importance of selflessness as well as the guidelines and structure of building an effective team. Offered Aug. 20, Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-noon

Participants will understand the importance of selflessness as well as the guidelines and structure of building an effective team. Offered Aug. 20, Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-noon 88th ABW Virtual Offering – Microsoft Excel 2016 Level 1 ETMS# MWECPS0008100SU . This course introduces the skills necessary for productive development of spreadsheets as well as to manage and enhance multiple worksheets, charts, files, and graphics. Students will explore the Excel 2016 environment; create simple formulas, and copy and move data. They will also learn how to work with ranges, format numbers, text, and cells, use the Office Assistant, page setup, AutoFormat and Online help. Offered Sept. 8, 9 a.m.-noon

. This course introduces the skills necessary for productive development of spreadsheets as well as to manage and enhance multiple worksheets, charts, files, and graphics. Students will explore the Excel 2016 environment; create simple formulas, and copy and move data. They will also learn how to work with ranges, format numbers, text, and cells, use the Office Assistant, page setup, AutoFormat and Online help. Offered Sept. 8, 9 a.m.-noon 88th ABW Virtual Offering – Microsoft Excel 2016 Level 2 ETMS# MWECPS0008200SU . Students will learn to manage data by use of advance filters. They will complete activities enabling them to learn how to display data on spreadsheets through the use of conditional formatting charts, advance charting features, and pivot tables. Offered Aug. 18, Sept. 15, 9 a.m.-noon

Students will learn to manage data by use of advance filters. They will complete activities enabling them to learn how to display data on spreadsheets through the use of conditional formatting charts, advance charting features, and pivot tables. Offered Aug. 18, Sept. 15, 9 a.m.-noon 88th ABW Virtual Offering – Microsoft Excel 2016: Data Analysis and Formulas ETMS# MWECPS0008000SU . This instructor-led course provides a hands-on approach to data analysis using Microsoft Excel 2016. Participants will learn to create simple formulas, use range names, use of the Autofill, use financial functions, work with pivot tables and understand worksheet protection. Offered Aug. 25, Sept. 22, 9 a.m.-noon

This instructor-led course provides a hands-on approach to data analysis using Microsoft Excel 2016. Participants will learn to create simple formulas, use range names, use of the Autofill, use financial functions, work with pivot tables and understand worksheet protection. Offered Aug. 25, Sept. 22, 9 a.m.-noon 88th ABW Virtual Offering – Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 Level 1 ETMS# MWECPS0008400SU . Students will learn to create presentations, insert slides, format and modify presentation slides, edit graphics, charts and navigate through a power point slide show. Offered Sept. 9, 9 a.m.-noon

Students will learn to create presentations, insert slides, format and modify presentation slides, edit graphics, charts and navigate through a power point slide show. Offered Sept. 9, 9 a.m.-noon 88th ABW Virtual Offering – Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 Level 2 ETMS# MWECPS0008500SU . Students will cover creating charts, using tables, Smart Art, inserting photo albums, customizing presentations, applying special effects, setting up the slide show, expanding the slide show, and to a wider audience, editing the presentations by using the masters, creating custom charts, formatting charts, and exporting outlines. Offered Aug. 19, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-noon

Students will cover creating charts, using tables, Smart Art, inserting photo albums, customizing presentations, applying special effects, setting up the slide show, expanding the slide show, and to a wider audience, editing the presentations by using the masters, creating custom charts, formatting charts, and exporting outlines. Offered Aug. 19, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-noon 88th ABW Virtual Offering – Microsoft Access 2016 Level 1 ETMS# MWECPS0008500SU . Students will cover creating charts, using tables, Smart Art, inserting photo albums, customizing presentations, applying special effects, setting up the slide show, expanding the slide show, and to a wider audience, editing the presentations by using the masters, creating custom charts, formatting charts, and exporting outlines. Sept. 10, 9 a.m.-noon

Students will cover creating charts, using tables, Smart Art, inserting photo albums, customizing presentations, applying special effects, setting up the slide show, expanding the slide show, and to a wider audience, editing the presentations by using the masters, creating custom charts, formatting charts, and exporting outlines. Sept. 10, 9 a.m.-noon 88th ABW Virtual Offering – Emotional Intelligence: A Different Way of Being Smart#MWEPDV0012800SU . Have you ever wondered why some people of high IQ flounder and those of modest IQ do surprisingly well? There is a reason for this ... emotional intelligence. This course explores a different way of thinking about intelligence and how it can strengthen our personal and professional lives. Emotional intelligence consists of self-awareness, impulse control, persistence, self-motivation, empathy and social dexterity. This 4-hour, instructor-led course explains the history and the science behind how we think. It also provides suggestions for improving Emotional Intelligence. Learning what scientists have discovered can make you happier, healthier and more intuitive leading you towards a more intellectually enriched life. Offered Aug. 19, Sept. 17, 8 a.m.-noon

Have you ever wondered why some people of high IQ flounder and those of modest IQ do surprisingly well? There is a reason for this ... emotional intelligence. This course explores a different way of thinking about intelligence and how it can strengthen our personal and professional lives. Emotional intelligence consists of self-awareness, impulse control, persistence, self-motivation, empathy and social dexterity. This 4-hour, instructor-led course explains the history and the science behind how we think. It also provides suggestions for improving Emotional Intelligence. Learning what scientists have discovered can make you happier, healthier and more intuitive leading you towards a more intellectually enriched life. Offered Aug. 19, Sept. 17, 8 a.m.-noon 88th ABW Virtual Offering – Generations in the Workplace#MWEPDV0012700SU . Navigating the generational workplace has become increasingly more difficult over the past few years. Generations in the Workplace attempts to explain why. This fun and interactive instructor-led course guides attendees through the five generations that comprise Wright-Patterson; Traditional, Baby Boomer, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z. Attendees will be able to explore characteristics of each and learn how to combine the generations to be stronger and more productive teams. Offered Aug. 11, 1-3p.m., Sept. 2, 8-10 a.m., Sept. 22, 1-3 p.m.

Navigating the generational workplace has become increasingly more difficult over the past few years. Generations in the Workplace attempts to explain why. This fun and interactive instructor-led course guides attendees through the five generations that comprise Wright-Patterson; Traditional, Baby Boomer, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z. Attendees will be able to explore characteristics of each and learn how to combine the generations to be stronger and more productive teams. Offered Aug. 11, 1-3p.m., Sept. 2, 8-10 a.m., Sept. 22, 1-3 p.m. 88th ABW Virtual Offering – Dynamic Team Building#MWEMGT0005500SU . Discover how to build a team from the ground up. This instructor-led course provides the guidelines for developing team mission statements, discusses Tuckman's theory of teambuilding, defines individual roles within a team and how to deal with team conflict. A fun and interactive course with many good ideas for anyone seeking to build or strengthen a team. Offered Sept. 9, 8 a.m.-noon

Discover how to build a team from the ground up. This instructor-led course provides the guidelines for developing team mission statements, discusses Tuckman's theory of teambuilding, defines individual roles within a team and how to deal with team conflict. A fun and interactive course with many good ideas for anyone seeking to build or strengthen a team. Offered Sept. 9, 8 a.m.-noon 88th ABW Virtual Offering –Writing for Professional Growth#MWEADM1000300SU . Writing for Professional Growth provides assistance to employees under the AcqDemo and DPMAP pay plans to write better self-assessment performance statements. This 2 hour instructor led course attempts to dispel the confusion regarding the writing models used to address performance accountability. The course covers the SMART model (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, Timely), STAR Statements (Situation, Task, Action, Result) and CRI Statement (Contribution, Result, Impact, 3 Factors) used in performance writing. Offered Aug. 18, 8-10 a.m., Sept. 3, 1-3 p.m., Sept. 24, 9-11 a.m.

Writing for Professional Growth provides assistance to employees under the AcqDemo and DPMAP pay plans to write better self-assessment performance statements. This 2 hour instructor led course attempts to dispel the confusion regarding the writing models used to address performance accountability. The course covers the SMART model (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, Timely), STAR Statements (Situation, Task, Action, Result) and CRI Statement (Contribution, Result, Impact, 3 Factors) used in performance writing. Offered Aug. 18, 8-10 a.m., Sept. 3, 1-3 p.m., Sept. 24, 9-11 a.m. 88th ABW Virtual Offering – Bullying in the Workplace#MWEHRM0003600SU . This class will define what bullying is, what it is not and how bullying differs from harassment. Participants will be able to identify behaviors associated with Bullying in the Workplace and discuss recommended strategies and appropriate courses of action to address and effectively counter workplace bullying. Offered Aug. 20, 9-11 a.m., Sept. 8, 9-11 a.m., Sept. 23, 1-3 p.m.

This class will define what bullying is, what it is not and how bullying differs from harassment. Participants will be able to identify behaviors associated with Bullying in the Workplace and discuss recommended strategies and appropriate courses of action to address and effectively counter workplace bullying. Offered Aug. 20, 9-11 a.m., Sept. 8, 9-11 a.m., Sept. 23, 1-3 p.m. 88th ABW Virtual Offering – Study and Test Taking Skills #MWEADM1000400SU . This 2-hour course will focus easily applied techniques to increase personal abilities to test well. Attendees will learn to eliminate nervousness and incorporate test-taking strategies to achieve successful evaluation. Offered Aug. 25, 1-3 p.m., Sept. 10, 1-3 p.m., Sept. 29, 9-11 a.m.

This 2-hour course will focus easily applied techniques to increase personal abilities to test well. Attendees will learn to eliminate nervousness and incorporate test-taking strategies to achieve successful evaluation. Offered Aug. 25, 1-3 p.m., Sept. 10, 1-3 p.m., Sept. 29, 9-11 a.m. 88th ABW Virtual Offering – Fostering Collaboration #MWEPDV0012900SU . To be successful, teams must adopt a “we will win” mindset. Fostering Collaboration addresses how to build a climate of trust to facilitate work relationships. This instructor-led course was derived from the book: “ Leadership Challenge” by Kouzes and Posner. The course provides practical application practices that can be adopted immediately to strengthen any team for success and growth. Offered Aug. 27, Sept. 10, Sept. 24, 8-11 a.m.

To be successful, teams must adopt a “we will win” mindset. Fostering Collaboration addresses how to build a climate of trust to facilitate work relationships. This instructor-led course was derived from the book: “ by Kouzes and Posner. The course provides practical application practices that can be adopted immediately to strengthen any team for success and growth. Offered Aug. 27, Sept. 10, Sept. 24, 8-11 a.m. 88th ABW Virtual Offering – Creativity to Inspire Innovation #MWEMGT0005700SU. The National Defense Strategy calls for building a more lethal, resilient, and rapidly innovating Joint Force. The Air Force 2030 Science and Technology Strategy aligns with this call, but it also requires transformational strategic capabilities that must be driven by scientific and technological advances. The question is, ‘How can we develop a community of uninhibited creative thinkers that lead us to significant innovations?’ This instructor-led course challenges this question by discussing cognitive capital, neuroplasticity, and a variety of ways for people to explore their creativity to enable innovation. Offered Aug. 20, Sept. 3, Sept. 17, 8 a.m.-noon

COURSE REGISTRATION: Register via MyETMS at: https://myetms.wpafb.af.mil/myetmsasp/main.asp. Please follow the Self-Registration prompts.