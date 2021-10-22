Virtual public hearing on proposed AES Ohio rate increase set for Nov. 16

For those who could not attend local public hearings last month on a proposed increase of AES Ohio distribution rates, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) Friday announced a virtual public hearing at 6 p.m. Nov. 16, 2021.
The hearing — offered virtually and by phone — will be a chance for AES Ohio customers to offer testimony on the utility’s request to increase rates.
If the PUCO abides by staff recommendations, then a Dayton-area residential customer using 750-kilowatt hour (kWh) per month would see her or his total bill increase by 5.47%. If rates increase by as much as AES Ohio requested, that same customer would see his or her bill increase by 14.3%
An evidentiary hearing on the same case is still set for Tuesday, but only briefly. That hearing will start only for recording appearances of counsel. It will then reconvene virtually Dec. 7, a PUCO spokesman said.
Customers who want to testify at the Nov. 16 hearing must register with the PUCO by noon Nov. 15, by completing the online registration form or by calling (800) 686-7826.
They will be required to provide their full name and contact information and specify whether they plan to join the Webex event by Internet or by telephone.
Those who testify will have their comments added to the case record.
Consumers may also submit comments online at www.PUCO.ohio.gov or by mail addressed to 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215. Comments should include the case number 20-1651-EL-AIR.
The PUCO previously held two in-person public hearings on Sept. 17 and 28 in Dayton.
In its application, AES Ohio, the former Dayton Power & Light, wants to increase its annual revenues for electric distribution service by $120 million.
On July 26, 2021, the PUCO’s staff filed a report which recommends the following in the case:
- Reducing the annual revenue requested from AES Ohio from $120.7 million to a range between $61.1 million to $66.6 million.
- Limiting the fixed customer charge to $9.75 rather than the $15.66 sought by AES Ohio.