Virtual public hearing on proposed AES Ohio rate increase set for Nov. 16

They will be required to provide their full name and contact information and specify whether they plan to join the Webex event by Internet or by telephone.

Those who testify will have their comments added to the case record.

Consumers may also submit comments online at www.PUCO.ohio.gov or by mail addressed to 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215. Comments should include the case number 20-1651-EL-AIR.

The PUCO previously held two in-person public hearings on Sept. 17 and 28 in Dayton.

In its application, AES Ohio, the former Dayton Power & Light, wants to increase its annual revenues for electric distribution service by $120 million.

On July 26, 2021, the PUCO’s staff filed a report which recommends the following in the case: