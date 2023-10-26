Visitors’ bureau prepares for fun in 2024

TROY – The Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau is gearing up for another good year in 2024 as it works with local communities for April solar eclipse events and continues to see an increase in the lodging tax it receives to pay for its operations.

The bureau’s 2024 budget was outlined in October by Leiann Stewart, bureau executive director, for county commissioners, who later approved the document and praised the bureau staff of three for its efforts.

The bureau budgeted $511,000 in revenues with the lodging tax at $483,000 and reported those totaled $491,930 by the end of September. The 2024 budget includes $555,000 in lodging tax income and total revenues at $564,000. Total 2024 expenses are projected at $562,055.

The county has a 3% lodging tax that is earmarked for the bureau.

The bureau is optimistic about what 2024 holds for it so a 15% increase in lodging tax income is predicted and an increase of 32% set for spending on marketing and promoting the county, Stewart said.

The bureau’s marketing efforts will continue regionally, statewide and in surrounding states, but can be adjusted as needed, she said.

More money will be spent on paid search and digital marketing efforts as the bureau also continues to work with influencers.

The influencers’ comments on the area are important, she said.

“We have credibility at the visitors’ bureau, but when somebody else can come in and tell that story for us to an audience that is following them, it is extremely valuable to us,” Stewart said.

The bureau again plans to continue its tourism grant program next year. The 2023 grants were for communities and organizations for programs and events surrounding the solar eclipse. Ten grants totaling $22,900 were awarded. The details of the 2024 program have not been solidified.

Work has been under way for months on activities being planned across the county for the eclipse. Information on those plans so far is available at miamicountysolareclipse.com.

Work also is beginning on the America 250 celebration, Stewart said. This will take place in 2026, but a statewide commission is looking toward possible celebrations leading up to 2026, she said.

Stewart was pleased with the report she was able to provide.

“The most exciting part of this is that we continue to grow as our communities grow. With the growth we are seeing, we are able to market the area more and give more back to our partners whether it is financial support or in-kind support. I’m really excited about what’s to come,” Stewart said.

