VOICE OF BUSINESS: Change of command represents new beginning at Wright-Patterson

This need for connection is in our DNA as a business community and it has not been missed by the new installation commander. Col. Meeker has a passion and excitement to safely bring business leaders back to Wright Patterson Air Force Base and to make sure he is leveraging the tremendous assets at the base for the Dayton community.

The new base commander’s experience, leadership and personality has positioned him perfectly to be the catalyst for this unprecedented opportunity to reconnect the work being done on these 8,000 acres with our business community. The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce will be work with your businesses to make sure they are well connected and have access to the world class work and opportunities this economic engine.

Get ready Dayton, WPAFB is open for business.

Chris Kershner is the president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.