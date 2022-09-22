Voice of Dayton Business: Dayton matters in U.S. Senate race. It matters a lot

Both are solidifying their voting bases and vying for independent electors to swing their way. However, the results of the election can impact the Dayton region more than any other part of the State of Ohio. The Dayton region is home to the most significant federal installations in Ohio, like Wright-Patterson Air Force Base with $14 billion economic impact and 32,000 employees, the Dayton VA Medical Center with 2,300 employees and a $906 million annual economic impact, the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park and the National VA Archives.

Additionally, the Dayton area business community has been aligned on advancing federal policy beneficial to the Dayton region, including advocating for federal highway trust fund solvency, increased federal infrastructure investments, broadband investments, Federal Aviation Administration policies and support for our local airline industry. The region’s logistics and distribution network has a $2.5 billion economic impact and supports 60% of the nation’s population in one day’s interstate drive from the “Crossroads of America,” the I-70/I-75 interchange.

The Dayton region has the largest contingent of attendees for our annual Washington, D.C. Fly-In, more than any other community in Ohio. Our region’s business leaders are risk taking executives, creative young professionals, local minority business owners, innovative entrepreneurs and executive women that are putting a new face on leadership. Diverse perspectives and engagement in federal advocacy and policy are central to who we are as a business community.

It has been 13 years since Ohio had a U.S. Senate race that didn’t have an incumbent candidate seeking re-election. As Mr. Vance and Congressman Ryan are traveling the State of Ohio and visiting the Dayton region, our business leadership has a consistent message: Dayton matters, it matters a lot.

Chris Kershner is the president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.