Volunteers help make Dayton Air Show magic happen

The Dayton show is considered a “top show” nationally, Kreitzer said.

“We have folks who are flying in, taking a week’s vacation, flying in and hanging out with us for a week,” he said. “I get to see these people once a year, and we have an absolute blast working together.”

Dr. Brandon Amburgey, the show’s chief medical officer, has a team of volunteers assisting him in the medical tents, as he oversees care for spectators and performers.

Both Amburgey and Kreitzer take vacations from their jobs — from Premier Health and the University of Dayton, respectively — this week. But the planning and focus on details begin much earlier.

Dayton Air Show Media Team Ken Kreitzer, left and Dayton Air Show Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director Dr. Brandon Amburgey spend countless hours preparing for the big air show weekend.

“I’ve been planning since January,” Amburgey said. “I don’t do things last-minute.”

“It’s a lot of work,” Kreitzer said. “Usually, it’s really hot. Lots of sun exposure.”

It would be very difficult to put on an air show of this size without volunteers, said Nick Hoff, an employee of the U.S. Air and Trade Show, the business entity behind the annual show.

“When you get 300 people out, if they each do one thing, that’s 300 things that get done,” Hoff said.

The “payoff” for all that work comes on the airfield, as Kreitzer sees it. “You turn around and you see a parent holding a kid in their arms, and the kid is just so excited to see what’s flying.”

Krieitzer caught the air show bug in a previous job with a local school district, producing a video of a school principal with whom he worked getting a ride with a performer in 2013.

He grew up attending the show and knew it well. But seeing it up close looked like fun.

“I tell everybody, it’s a big family reunion, where an air show breaks out,” Kreitzer said.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can find relevant sign-up forms at daytonairshow.com.