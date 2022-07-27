dayton-daily-news logo
X

Volunteers help make Dayton Air Show magic happen

Dayton Air Show workers from left, Connor Buchanan, Nick Hoff and Austin Lackey setup a fence in the private section of the Dayton Air Show in preparation of this weekends show. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Air Show workers from left, Connor Buchanan, Nick Hoff and Austin Lackey setup a fence in the private section of the Dayton Air Show in preparation of this weekends show. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Local News
By
47 minutes ago
Nearly 2,000 unpaid volunteers handle hundreds of tasks for thousands of spectators

Without nearly 2,000 unpaid volunteers, the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show would look very different every summer.

“There are literally thousands of volunteers doing everything,” Ken Kreitzer, one of those volunteers, said in an interview this week.

Gates open for this year’s two-day show at 9 a.m. Saturday. As you read this, a small army of volunteers are working to set up thousands of tables, chairs, umbrellas, banners, concession stands, traffic signs, strands of fencing and more — much more — for the tens of thousands of visitors expected to swarm this weekend over the east end of Dayton International Airport.

But the work stretches back further, not all of it at the airport. From the U.S. Air and Trade Show board of trustees “all the way down to the guy who’s directing you in to the parking space,” said Krietzer.

Volunteers drive in from across the Miami Valley — and fly in from across the country — to be a part of the experience.

The Dayton show is considered a “top show” nationally, Kreitzer said.

“We have folks who are flying in, taking a week’s vacation, flying in and hanging out with us for a week,” he said. “I get to see these people once a year, and we have an absolute blast working together.”

Dr. Brandon Amburgey, the show’s chief medical officer, has a team of volunteers assisting him in the medical tents, as he oversees care for spectators and performers.

Both Amburgey and Kreitzer take vacations from their jobs — from Premier Health and the University of Dayton, respectively — this week. But the planning and focus on details begin much earlier.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Air Show Media Team Ken Kreitzer, left and Dayton Air Show Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director Dr. Brandon Amburgey spend countless hours preparing for the big air show weekend. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Dayton Air Show Media Team Ken Kreitzer, left and Dayton Air Show Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director Dr. Brandon Amburgey spend countless hours preparing for the big air show weekend. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Air Show Media Team Ken Kreitzer, left and Dayton Air Show Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director Dr. Brandon Amburgey spend countless hours preparing for the big air show weekend. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

“I’ve been planning since January,” Amburgey said. “I don’t do things last-minute.”

“It’s a lot of work,” Kreitzer said. “Usually, it’s really hot. Lots of sun exposure.”

It would be very difficult to put on an air show of this size without volunteers, said Nick Hoff, an employee of the U.S. Air and Trade Show, the business entity behind the annual show.

“When you get 300 people out, if they each do one thing, that’s 300 things that get done,” Hoff said.

The “payoff” for all that work comes on the airfield, as Kreitzer sees it. “You turn around and you see a parent holding a kid in their arms, and the kid is just so excited to see what’s flying.”

Krieitzer caught the air show bug in a previous job with a local school district, producing a video of a school principal with whom he worked getting a ride with a performer in 2013.

He grew up attending the show and knew it well. But seeing it up close looked like fun.

“I tell everybody, it’s a big family reunion, where an air show breaks out,” Kreitzer said.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can find relevant sign-up forms at daytonairshow.com.

In Other News
1
Kroger to celebrate $2M renovation for Centerville store
2
Here are the winning numbers for $830M Mega Millions jackpot
3
Kettering shifts $16M, OKs new plan to spend ARPA money on police, fire
4
Ohio loses jobs, Dayton gains; inflation and interest rates pose...
5
Bethel resident sues school board, claiming open meetings violation

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top