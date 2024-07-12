Voters to consider a 10-year, 1-mill levy for Five Rivers Metroparks in November

“MetroParks and that green space in our county is almost 16,000 acres of protected open space that is part of the fabric of the economic driver for the region, certainly that quality of life measure that is important,” said Five Rivers MetroParks CEO Karen Hesser.

If voters approve the proposed 1-mill levy this fall, MetroParks will have about $14.2 million annually for 10 years to go toward its backlog of maintenance needs, addressing those needs by 2037, the organization said.

Within several years from now, the organization should have some funding to start putting toward new amenities the community wants.

“Parks are for people,” Hesser said Friday after the Board of Park Commissioners approved the 1-mill levy for the November ballot.

Parks promote wellness and attract businesses and families that choose Montgomery County as a place to locate and live, said Bear Monita, commissioner at-large for MetroParks.

“I think all of that was demonstrated during this pandemic when the residents saw MetroParks as an outlet for recreation, for fitness and for mental wellness, which we all know is of high importance,” Monita said.

Usage of parks went up exponentially during the COVID pandemic, Hesser said, as the parks absorbed both regular and new users.

The proposed 1-mill tax measure would cost the owner of a $100,000 property in Montgomery County $35 per year.

The existing 2-mill tax levy costs the owner of a $100,000 home about $45.75 per year, based on current effective millage rates.

About 87% of MetroParks’ general fund revenue comes from its current tax levy, the organization said. Five Rivers MetroParks has experienced a reduction of $17.7 million in state funding since 2009, additionally reducing its operating budget by $11.8 million since 2012.

Property rates have gone up in recent years, which is why the organization is tightening its own belts in order to be good stewards of taxpayer funds, Hesser said.

“We have reduced spending, again, thus far almost $1.3 million here in the year with more to come to be mindful of that,” Hesser said.

Karen Davis, president of MetroPark’s Board of Park Commissioners, expects the organization will continue to feel those organizational budgeting pains going foward.

“We have made a lot of cuts, but we are not going to have...an opportunity to go gangbusters,” Davis said. “...That does not mean we’re going to open up a number of positions and create new jobs.”

“This decision does not come lightly,” said Jessica Salem, vice president of the board.

If the levy fails in November, the maintenance backlog would continue to pile up, the organization said.

“There may be additional failures,” Hesser said.

MetroParks has had to remove a playground at Eastwood MetroPark and other structures, like a boardwalk at another park, due to age, she said.

“We’re currently fundraising to replace the splash pad at Island MetroPark, which we hope will be a new amenity next year, but that has been done through both philanthropic donations and grant opportunities,” Hesser said.

MetroParks manages 35 locations, including 18 MetroParks, the 2nd Street Market, eight conservation areas and eight sections of the region’s paved trail network.

Cornelius Frolik contributed to this story.