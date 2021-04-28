X

Voting Tuesday in Montgomery County? See if your polling location has changed

Some Montgomery County voters will find their temporary or permanent changes to where their precinct votes during Tuesday's special election . TY GREENLEES / STAFF
Local News | Updated 46 minutes ago
By Chris Stewart

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and fewer eligible voters with issues on the ballot, some Election Day polling locations have been moved temporarily, particularly if you live in a split precinct or were used to voting in the past at a nursing home or senior residential facility.

The voting location has changed permanently for Dayton precincts 12-D and 12-C as well as for voters in Miami Twp.-D.

Fewer than half of Montgomery County’s 367,737 registered voters will have candidates or issues on the special election ballot, so the changes listed below reflect only precincts for the 170,335 voters with something to vote.

People living in parts of five Montgomery County precincts will vote at a different location because there are not enough voters to open the regular polling location, according to the Board of Election. Here are Tuesday’s changes for those split precincts:

Miamisburg 1-A (3) moved to Community Park Learning Center, 550 S. First St., Miamisburg

Miamisburg 2-A (2) moved to Community Park Learning Center, 550 S. First St., Miamisburg

Jackson Twp.-B (2) moved to Abundant Life Tabernacle, 9440 Eby Road, Germantown

German Twp.-A (3) moved to Abundant Life Tabernacle, 9440 Eby Road, Germantown

Kettering 1-E (2) moved to The Church at Eastmont, 2001 Woodman Drive, Dayton

The voting location will change permanently for the following three precincts. The former location listed is listed first followed by the affected precinct(s) and the new polling location and address:

St. Mary’s Catholic Church (DAYTON 12-D, DAYTON 12-C) voting at

Ruskin Elementary School

407 Ambrose Ct

Dayton, OH 45410

Lyons Gate Apartments (MIAMI TWP.-D) voting at

Southbrook Community Church

9095 Washington Church Rd

Miamisburg, OH 45342

These temporary changes involve precincts normally located within nursing homes or senior living facilities:

10 Wilmington Place (DAYTON 8-A) voting at

Southview Children & Family Center

25 Thorpe Rd.

Dayton, OH 45420

Brookhaven Conference Center (BROOKVILLE-A) voting at

Golden Gate Park – Lieber Center

545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Rd.

Brookville, OH 45309

Friendship Village (TROTWOOD 2-B, TROTWOOD 2-D,) voting at

Gateway Cathedral Church

5501 Olive Rd.

Trotwood, OH 45426

Hoover Place Senior Community Center (DAYTON 15-D) voting at

Canaan Baptist Church

5191 Hoover Ave.

Dayton,OH 45417

Asbury Apartments (DAYTON 4-D) voting at

Dayton Masonic Center

525 W. Riverview Ave.

Dayton, OH 45405

Park Manor Apartments (DAYTON 1-B, DAYTON 12-B, DAYTON 23-A) voting at

Stivers High School

1313 E. Fifth St.

Dayton, OH 45402

