Voting Tuesday in Montgomery County? See if your polling location has changed

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and fewer eligible voters with issues on the ballot, some Election Day polling locations have been moved temporarily, particularly if you live in a split precinct or were used to voting in the past at a nursing home or senior residential facility.
The voting location has changed permanently for Dayton precincts 12-D and 12-C as well as for voters in Miami Twp.-D.
Fewer than half of Montgomery County’s 367,737 registered voters will have candidates or issues on the special election ballot, so the changes listed below reflect only precincts for the 170,335 voters with something to vote.
People living in parts of five Montgomery County precincts will vote at a different location because there are not enough voters to open the regular polling location, according to the Board of Election. Here are Tuesday’s changes for those split precincts:
Miamisburg 1-A (3) moved to Community Park Learning Center, 550 S. First St., Miamisburg
Miamisburg 2-A (2) moved to Community Park Learning Center, 550 S. First St., Miamisburg
Jackson Twp.-B (2) moved to Abundant Life Tabernacle, 9440 Eby Road, Germantown
German Twp.-A (3) moved to Abundant Life Tabernacle, 9440 Eby Road, Germantown
Kettering 1-E (2) moved to The Church at Eastmont, 2001 Woodman Drive, Dayton
The voting location will change permanently for the following three precincts. The former location listed is listed first followed by the affected precinct(s) and the new polling location and address:
St. Mary’s Catholic Church (DAYTON 12-D, DAYTON 12-C) voting at
Ruskin Elementary School
407 Ambrose Ct
Dayton, OH 45410
Lyons Gate Apartments (MIAMI TWP.-D) voting at
Southbrook Community Church
9095 Washington Church Rd
Miamisburg, OH 45342
These temporary changes involve precincts normally located within nursing homes or senior living facilities:
10 Wilmington Place (DAYTON 8-A) voting at
Southview Children & Family Center
25 Thorpe Rd.
Dayton, OH 45420
Brookhaven Conference Center (BROOKVILLE-A) voting at
Golden Gate Park – Lieber Center
545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Rd.
Brookville, OH 45309
Friendship Village (TROTWOOD 2-B, TROTWOOD 2-D,) voting at
Gateway Cathedral Church
5501 Olive Rd.
Trotwood, OH 45426
Hoover Place Senior Community Center (DAYTON 15-D) voting at
Canaan Baptist Church
5191 Hoover Ave.
Dayton,OH 45417
Asbury Apartments (DAYTON 4-D) voting at
Dayton Masonic Center
525 W. Riverview Ave.
Dayton, OH 45405
Park Manor Apartments (DAYTON 1-B, DAYTON 12-B, DAYTON 23-A) voting at
Stivers High School
1313 E. Fifth St.
Dayton, OH 45402