Walk-in COVID vaccine clinics at Dayton VA open to all enrolled veterans

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News | 6 hours ago
By Jen Balduf

The Dayton VA Medical Center is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to enrolled veterans of any age.

Also, the Dayton VA has walk-in vaccination clinics from 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 pm. Saturday and Sunday.

Veterans can choose to make an appointment for Monday through Sunday by calling 937-268-6511, ext. 4067 or option 8.

The clinic is in building 341 in the southwest end of the Dayton VA hospital campus, and plenty of parking is available, according to the medical center.

