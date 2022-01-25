Hamburger icon
Warming centers open tonight, tomorrow in Dayton

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
43 minutes ago

Dangerously cold weather the next two nights has prompted the city of Dayton to open warming centers at its three recreation centers.

The low tonight is forecasted to be around 5 degrees with wind chill values as low as minus 15, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The city’s warming centers will be open during normal business hours, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.:

  • Greater Dayton Recreation Center, 2021 W. Third St., 937-333-4732
  • Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Ave., 937-333-3322
  • Lohrey Recreation Center, 2366 Glenarm Ave., 937-333-3131

St. Vincent de Paul has opened its facilities to be used as warming shelters overnight:

  • For women and families: 120 W. Apple St., 937-461-7837
  • For men: 1921 S. Gettysburg Ave., 937-222-7350.

