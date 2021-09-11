dayton-daily-news logo
Warren County 9/11 speaker: ‘Go out in the community and spread the light’

Hundreds of people participated in a candlelight vigil commemorating the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The event was held at the Warren County 9/11 memorial that features the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center as well as a piece of steel from the structure. ED RICHTER/STAFF
Jerry Ferris encouraged the large crowd that attended the Warren County 9/11 Memorial on Friday to “go out in the community and spread the light.”

Ferris, a Warren County Veterans Services Commission member and Marine staff sergeant who served two combat tours in Vietnam where he received a Bronze Star with Valor and three Purple Hearts, said his father told him “to not allow adversity to define who you are.”

“The rules are simple: do the right thing; be kind to others; and do unto others as you would have done unto you,” he said.

The Warren County vigil featured poetry, art, music and remarks by representatives from law enforcement, fire/EMS and the military.

The memorial featured a replica of the Twin Towers along with a piece of steel from the collapsed buildings and a large American flag suspended from aerial ladder trucks from the Turtlecreek Twp. and Lebanon fire departments.

Warren County Sheriff Larry Sims reminded the audience that when America faced evil, the nation saw first responders stepping up to assist those in need and people helping other people. He said there was a sense of duty and unity came to overcome evil and darkness.

“I will always have hope,” he said.

Jerry Ferris, right, a Warren County Veterans Services Commission member and a Vietnam combat veteran, speaks at the Warren County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. Hundreds of people attended the candlelight vigil at the Warren County 9/11 Memorial. ED RICHTER/STAFF
Clearcreek Fire District Assistant Chief Timothy Simpson said many things have changed because of that day that “saw the best and worst in human nature side by side.”

He recounted the story behind a photo of a New York City ladder truck from Brooklyn that was en route to the World Trade Center and wondered what they were thinking as they saw the destruction. That fire crew helped to rescue hundreds of people from an adjacent hotel on what became their last run.

Robin Kiley, founder of Stand2Serve and an organizer of the vigil, urged residents to share their light in the community. After the ceremony, Kiley said the county’s “outstanding young people were engaged and excited to serve those who serve us.”

A Solemn Remembrance ceremony was held this morning at the memorial.

Two beams of light point skyward at the conclusion of Friday's 9/11 remembrance at the Warren County 9/11 Memorial in Lebanon. The remembrance featured music, remarks by officials and a candlelight vigil. ED RICHTER/STAFF
