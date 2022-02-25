Warren County bridge replacement will close part of Little Miami trail

The project also will include Kings Road being redirected to link with the new bridge and eliminating a hairpin turn on the old roadway. A new water line will be installed by the Warren County Water Department during construction, Tunison said.

In addition, the project will have a new parking lot for bike trail users as well as a new roundabout at the intersection of the Peters Cartridge Factory development and parking lot access for the trail. Tunison said a culvert will be replaced in front of the development.

“It’s going to be a busy time there,” he said. “We have a pre-construction meeting in a few weeks to get a few things worked out.”

The project will require three-month closures, at different times, for both King Avenue and Grandin Road so the new bridge can be connected to both roads.

Tunison said the tree clearing will begin in March to begin the project. Construction is projected to be completed by December 2023. The engineer’s office is managing the project and is partnering with the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments, the Ohio Public Works Commission, the cities of South Lebanon and Mason, and Deerfield Twp.

About 50 miles of the 78-mile Little Miami Scenic Bike Trail, from Hedges Road in Greene County to Terrace Park, is managed by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. ODNR officials said an estimated 1.2 million people use the trail each year.

Other road projects nearby

The Warren County Transportation Improvement District and Deerfield Twp. also will work on the construction of a mini-roundabout at King Avenue and Kings Court, just to the north in Kings Mills.

The $700,000 project also includes improving the curve on King Avenue south of Miami Street so that two larger vehicles can pass safely. Deerfield Twp. is sponsoring the addition of left turn lanes on King Avenue into Kings Mills Elementary School.

Tunison said road improvement projects planned around the Mercy Health Kings Mills Hospital construction site are not expected to begin until fall and should not impact traffic during the 2022 season at Kings Island.

Construction has already started on the $200 million 60-bed hospital medical office complex on the 30-acre site of the former College Football Hall of Fame at the corner of Kings Island Drive and Kings Mills Road. The 172,000 square-foot facility will initially employ 175 to 200 full-time staff and is expected to open in fall 2023.