Warren County levies pass; some communities see leadership changes

The race for three seats on the Springboro Board of Education attracted eight candidates, but incumbents David Stuckey, Charles Anderson and Dan Gudz enjoyed the lead throughout election night.

Stuckey was the leading vote-getter with 17% of the vote. Anderson received 16% and Gudz 14%.

Issues such as transparency, accountability, inclusion and fiscal responsibility had sparked interest of five others who ran against the incumbents.

There was only one contested seat for Springboro City Council, and incumbent Councilman Jack Hanson retained his seat to represent Ward 3 after capturing 55% of the vote in Warren County. Other council members Janie Ridd, Dale Brunner and Jim Chmiel were re-elected to new four-year terms in uncontested races.

In Clearcreek Twp., incumbent Trustees Steve Muterspaw and Ed Wade easily defeated challenger Tyler Klick. Muterspaw was the leading vote-getter with 41%.

Lebanon city and schools

Although 19 people took out petitions to run for one of four Lebanon City Council seats following the enactment of the Sanctuary City for the Unborn abortion ordinance, only nine wound up on the ballot Tuesday. Improving the city’s infrastructure and managing growth were the top issues for the candidates this year.

Incumbent Councilman Michael Cope, who was appointed last summer,was the leading vote-getter with 13.7% of the vote. Newcomers Scott Norris, Brad Lamoreaux and Matt Sellers also won seats on council for the next four years.

Candidates who were critical of the council’s actions over the past year did not win seats. The newly-elected council members will take office next month.

The Lebanon Board of Education will see new faces after two members opted to step down at the end of their terms this year. Seven candidates were seeking the two open seats, and Roy McCutcheon and Jennifer Daulton were the leading vote getters.

Waynesville and Wayne Twp.

In Wayne Twp., with five people seeking the two open seats on the Board of Trustees, incumbent Brad Coffman finished last. Elected as trustees for the next four years were Andrew Jacobs and Diane Colvin.

Incumbents Brad Conner and Darren Amburgy were the leading vote-getters for the Wayne Board of Education, with Jamie Gallagher winning the third seat.

Franklin and Carlisle

Franklin returned all three incumbents to new four-year terms on City Council, as Michael Aldridge, Matt Wilcher and Denny Centers easily defeated one challenger.

Just weeks after Carlisle was reclassified as a city as a result of the 2020 Census, nine people ran for the four open seats on council. Challenger Michael Kilpatrick was the leading voter-getter, followed by incumbents Kim Bilbrey, Tim Humphries and Will Bicknell. Incumbent Randal Jewett was ousted, coming in fifth.

For the open seats on the Carlisle Board of Education, long-time incumbent Tammy Lainhart lost her seat, as newcomer Amanda Morris received the highest share of the votes at about 20%. She was followed by incumbents Mollie McIntosh with 17%, and Bill Jewell with 16% of the vote.

In Franklin Twp., incumbents Shane Centers (whose father Denny Centers was re-elected to Franklin council) and Matt Jennings both won re-election to the Board of Trustees. Centers had 34.3% of the vote, Jennings 33.9% and newcomer Michael Roe II 31.75%.

Voters in Franklin Twp. approved renewal of their five-year, 0.25-mill senior services operating levy by nearly a 3-1 ratio. The levy generates about $131,458 for a transportation service for the elderly and funding to operate the Walter & Audrey Deardoff Senior Center.

Countywide issues

Both countywide renewal levies were approved by wide margins. Neither renewal levy will increase taxes.

Issue 1, which was the renewal of a five-year, 1-mill operating levy for the Mental Health Recovery Board serving Warren and Clinton Counties, was approved by a vote of 75.5% to 24.5%. Issue 2, the renewal levy for Warren County Senior Services, was approved by a vote of 78.3% to 21.7%.

All local liquor options as well as charter amendments in the cities of Monroe and Mason were approved by voters Tuesday.