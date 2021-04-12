Warren County offers emergency rental assistance funding

The county received more than $7 million in a direct payment from the federal government to assist local governments with more than 200,000 residents that can be used for any existing or newly created rental programs. The government set aside $25 billion to assist eligible households across the nation. Warren County Commission in February opted to develop a locally-controlled emergency rental assistance program.

The county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program run through Dec. 31or until funds are depleted. Applicants are eligible to receive up to 15 months of rent and/or utility assistance either ongoing or for arrearages accrued after March 13, 2020. Those who require assistance for arrearages are eligible to receive up to 12 months, plus an additional three months for ongoing rent and/or utility payments.