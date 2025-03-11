Breaking: Ohio Supreme Court sides with judges who threw out criminal charges against Trump, Vance over Haitian claims

Warren County Park District wants to hear from you

Park officials want to hear from the public as it works on a strategic plan to guide the Warren County Park District into the future. Shown is the golf course at Armco Park. STAFF FILE PHOTO

The Warren County Park District invites residents to drop in to one of five open houses this month to plan for its future.

The district is developing a strategic plan is working to understand community needs and trends related to parks, open spaces and trails.

People can stop in anytime during the two-hour session to look at display boards with draft goals, plus staff will be available for informal chats, to answer questions and listen to ideas.

The first open house is 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at the Mason Municipal Center Community Room 1020, 6000 Mason Montgomery Road.

Other open houses are:

  • 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Countryside YMCA, Henkel Board Room, 1699 Deerfield Road in Lebanon
  • 5-6:45 p.m. March 18 at the Mary L. Cook Library, 381 Old Stage Road in Waynesville
  • 6-8 p.m. March 20 at The 315, 315 W. Pike St., Morrow
  • 6-8 p.m. March 26 at the Springboro Municipal Building, 320 W. Central Ave.

An online open house will be announced once in-person sessions conclude.

