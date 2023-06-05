BreakingNews
Dayton may launch new West Dayton bus service to circumvent dangerous U.S. 35 pedestrian crossing
X

Warren County road to close for eight weeks

Local News
40 minutes ago

The Warren County Engineer’s Office announced Hamilton Road, between Ohio 741 and Keever Road, will be closed beginning Monday, June 12 for eight weeks, weather permitting.

The closure is for the Hamilton Road Bridge Replacement Project and will be completed by the W.E. Smith Construction.

The detour for the closure will utilize Ohio 741, Ohio 63 and McClure Road.

For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact WCEO at (513) 695-3301. STAFF REPORT

UNION TWP.

Columbia Road has reopened

The Columbia Road Bridge just west of the Turtlecreek Road intersection, has reopened, according to the Warren County Engineer’s Office. The temporary closure was due to damage to the bridge guardrail. The guardrail repair was completed by John R. Jurgensen Company and the Warren County Highway Department.

For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact WCEO at (513) 695-3301. STAFF REPORT

In Other News
1
SWAT fires beanbag, foam rounds during Thursday standoff in Kettering...
2
Ohio Civil Rights Commission accused of civil rights violations by...
3
Dayton may launch new West Dayton bus service to circumvent dangerous...
4
ElectriPack president’s LLC spends $1.85M on Moraine industrial...
5
Local Focus: Gallery closing at Air Force Museum on weekdays
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top