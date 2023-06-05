Warren County road to close for eight weeks

The Warren County Engineer’s Office announced Hamilton Road, between Ohio 741 and Keever Road, will be closed beginning Monday, June 12 for eight weeks, weather permitting.
The closure is for the Hamilton Road Bridge Replacement Project and will be completed by the W.E. Smith Construction.
The detour for the closure will utilize Ohio 741, Ohio 63 and McClure Road.
For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact WCEO at (513) 695-3301. STAFF REPORT
UNION TWP.
Columbia Road has reopened
The Columbia Road Bridge just west of the Turtlecreek Road intersection, has reopened, according to the Warren County Engineer’s Office. The temporary closure was due to damage to the bridge guardrail. The guardrail repair was completed by John R. Jurgensen Company and the Warren County Highway Department.
