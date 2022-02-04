Warren County sheriff explains why no snow emergency issued

“I have faith in people to use their good judgment to decide if they need to go out or not,” Sims said. “The expectation is that we want everyone to be safe, be aware of the weather conditions, use their own good judgment, and communicate with their employers.”

He said people are welcome to contact the dispatch center about road conditions.

Sims said there will be complaints no matter what decision is made and he is not trying to be disrespectful of other county sheriffs who made the decision to exercise that authority.

“I respect my colleagues who issue them but this is how it’s been working in Warren County,” Sims said. “The roads are nasty but our staff is here. All we ask is that people use caution.”

There are three levels of snow emergency in Ohio:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. However, those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to prosecution.