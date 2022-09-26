Warren County voters: See what’s on your ballot in the Nov. 8 election

Ohio Attorney General — Republican incumbent Dave Yost vs. Democrat Jeff Crossman

Ohio Secretary of State — Republican incumbent Frank LaRose vs. Democrat Chelsea Clark. …… plus unaffiliated Terpsehore “Tore” Maras

Ohio Supreme Court chief justice — Democrat Jennifer Brunner vs. Republican Sharon Kennedy

Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat Fischer vs. Democrat Terri Jamison

Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat DeWine vs. Democrat Marilyn Zayas

STATEWIDE ISSUES

** Proposed amendment to prohibit noncitizens from voting in Ohio’s state or local elections

** Proposed amendment to change the standards for setting bail.

U.S. CONGRESSIONAL RACE

1st District — Republican incumbent Steve Chabot vs Democrat Greg Landsman

OHIO STATEHOUSE RACES

State Senate District 7 — Republican incumbent Steve Wilson vs. Democrat David Dallas

State Rep. District 55 — Republican incumbent Scott Lipps vs. Democrat Paul Zorn

State Rep. District 56 — Republican Adam Mathews vs. Democrat Joy Bennett

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION

District 4 — Incumbent Jenny Kilgore vs. Kathleen Hofmann

COUNTY-WIDE RACES

County Commissioner — Republican incumbent Tom Grossman vs. Democrat Nabila Babar

LOCAL TAX LEVIES AND OTHER ISSUES

Carlisle police levy (0.5% income tax increase, permanent)

Harveysburg police levy (2.5 mills, renewal and increase, 5 years)

Harveysburg operating levy (3 mills, renewal and increase, 5 years)

Wayne Twp. fire levy (2 mills, additional, 5 years)

Wayne Twp. fire levy (1.8 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Waynesville police levy, 7 mills, renewal, 5 years

Waynesville streets levy, 1 mill, renewal, 5 years

Franklin school levy (13.39 mills, substitute, 5 years)

Lebanon school levy (9.6 mills, substitute, 10 years)

City of Franklin charter amendment, section 3.02

City of Franklin charter amendment, section 3.06

City of Franklin charter amendment, section 7.01

City of Franklin charter amendment, section 11.10

City of Franklin charter amendment, various sections

City of Monroe charter amendment, term limits

City of Monroe charter amendment, acts of council

City of Monroe charter amendment, various items

Waynesville, electric aggregation program vote

Waynesville, natural gas aggregation program vote

Harveysburg, electric aggregation program vote

Massie Twp., electric aggregation program vote

UNCONTESTED RACES

There are several other races where only one candidate is named on the ballot

Court of Appeals judge, District 12 — Both Republican incumbents (Robin Piper and Mike Powell) have no challengers.

County Auditor — Republican incumbent Matt Nolan has no challenger

County Common Pleas Judge — Incumbent Timothy Tepe has no challenger

County Domestic Relations Judge — Incumbent Jeffrey Kirby has no challenger

County Judge of County Court — Gary Loxley has no challenger