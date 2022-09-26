Warren County voters: See what’s on your ballot in the Nov. 8 election

STATEWIDE RACES
U.S. Senate — Democrat Tim Ryan vs. Republican J.D. Vance … plus four approved write-in candidates
Ohio Governor — Republican incumbent Mike DeWine/Jon Husted vs. Democrat Nan Whaley/Cheryl Stephens … plus four approved write-in tickets
Ohio Auditor — Republican incumbent Keith Faber vs. Democrat Taylor Sappington
Ohio Treasurer — Republican incumbent Robert Sprague vs. Democrat Scott Schertzer
Ohio Attorney General — Republican incumbent Dave Yost vs. Democrat Jeff Crossman
Ohio Secretary of State — Republican incumbent Frank LaRose vs. Democrat Chelsea Clark. …… plus unaffiliated Terpsehore “Tore” Maras
Ohio Supreme Court chief justice — Democrat Jennifer Brunner vs. Republican Sharon Kennedy
Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat Fischer vs. Democrat Terri Jamison
Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat DeWine vs. Democrat Marilyn Zayas
STATEWIDE ISSUES
** Proposed amendment to prohibit noncitizens from voting in Ohio’s state or local elections
** Proposed amendment to change the standards for setting bail.
U.S. CONGRESSIONAL RACE
1st District — Republican incumbent Steve Chabot vs Democrat Greg Landsman
OHIO STATEHOUSE RACES
State Senate District 7 — Republican incumbent Steve Wilson vs. Democrat David Dallas
State Rep. District 55 — Republican incumbent Scott Lipps vs. Democrat Paul Zorn
State Rep. District 56 — Republican Adam Mathews vs. Democrat Joy Bennett
STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION
District 4 — Incumbent Jenny Kilgore vs. Kathleen Hofmann
COUNTY-WIDE RACES
County Commissioner — Republican incumbent Tom Grossman vs. Democrat Nabila Babar
LOCAL TAX LEVIES AND OTHER ISSUES
Carlisle police levy (0.5% income tax increase, permanent)
Harveysburg police levy (2.5 mills, renewal and increase, 5 years)
Harveysburg operating levy (3 mills, renewal and increase, 5 years)
Wayne Twp. fire levy (2 mills, additional, 5 years)
Wayne Twp. fire levy (1.8 mills, renewal, 5 years)
Waynesville police levy, 7 mills, renewal, 5 years
Waynesville streets levy, 1 mill, renewal, 5 years
Franklin school levy (13.39 mills, substitute, 5 years)
Lebanon school levy (9.6 mills, substitute, 10 years)
City of Franklin charter amendment, section 3.02
City of Franklin charter amendment, section 3.06
City of Franklin charter amendment, section 7.01
City of Franklin charter amendment, section 11.10
City of Franklin charter amendment, various sections
City of Monroe charter amendment, term limits
City of Monroe charter amendment, acts of council
City of Monroe charter amendment, various items
Waynesville, electric aggregation program vote
Waynesville, natural gas aggregation program vote
Harveysburg, electric aggregation program vote
Massie Twp., electric aggregation program vote
UNCONTESTED RACES
There are several other races where only one candidate is named on the ballot
Court of Appeals judge, District 12 — Both Republican incumbents (Robin Piper and Mike Powell) have no challengers.
County Auditor — Republican incumbent Matt Nolan has no challenger
County Common Pleas Judge — Incumbent Timothy Tepe has no challenger
County Domestic Relations Judge — Incumbent Jeffrey Kirby has no challenger
County Judge of County Court — Gary Loxley has no challenger
