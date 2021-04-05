Warren County’s top high school students recognized

A Mason High School senior has been recognized as Warren County’s top student in academic excellence.
The Governing Board of the Warren County Educational Service Center has selected Amogh Lyanna of Mason High School as Warren County’s top overall 2021 top academic recipient for the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award.
The Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award was established in 1989 by Ohio’s County Superintendents to recognize student achievement and promote academic accomplishment. One senior from each of Ohio’s eighty-eight counties receives this prestigious honor each year. Recipients are selected by virtue of their academic achievement, personal accomplishments, and community service.
Warren County ESC Superintendent Tom Isaacs said each of the county’s school district nominated their top student and the county ESC Governing Board selected the overall winner for 2021.
Isaacs said all of the recipients exhibited academic excellence and exemplary personal characteristics, achievements, and goals.
In addition to Lyanna, the other top academic students who were nominated included Max Allison of Carlisle High School; Alexa Repp, of Franklin High School; Jacob Waid, of the Greater Ohio Virtual School; Leah Malburg of Kings High School; Lauren Klein of Lebanon High School; Izaak Montoya of Little Miami High School; Zoe Lightcap of Springboro High School; Roberta Orebaugh of the Warren County Career Center; and Booker Atkins of Waynesville High School.
In Warren County, each district’s recipient is awarded a $500.00 scholarship from Warren County Educational Service Center. A teacher/mentor is recognized by the student and those individuals are awarded a $250 stipend to be used for classroom/school use. The Overall Winner is awarded a total of a $1,000.00 scholarship and recognized at a statewide banquet hosted by Ohio Educational Service Centers Association in Columbus.