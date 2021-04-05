Warren County’s top high school students recognized

The Governing Board of the Warren County Educational Service Center has selected Amogh Lyanna of Mason High School as Warren County’s top overall 2021 top academic recipient for the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award.

The Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award was established in 1989 by Ohio’s County Superintendents to recognize student achievement and promote academic accomplishment. One senior from each of Ohio’s eighty-eight counties receives this prestigious honor each year. Recipients are selected by virtue of their academic achievement, personal accomplishments, and community service.