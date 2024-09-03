All the Best deli menu continues to evolve

The Besties menu also includes the addition of the deli’s first burger.

“It’s not necessarily a traditional deli item,” Solganik said. “We just decided to try it and see what the appeal would be.”

The 6 oz. all beef burger has a few secret ingredients that enhances its flavor. For example, the deli uses heavy cream and hot sauce in the burger mix. The hot sauce does not make it spicy, Solganik said. There is vinegar in the hot sauce that gives it a little extra flavor.

Like the burger recipe, many of the other recipes used at the New York-style deli are from Solganik’s 95 year old mother, Lois.

“I am really proud of the quality of the food,” Solganik said. “This is a made-from-scratch place. We really do it the old fashioned way like my mom did (or) my grandmother did it.”

She described the Besties as a smaller, more doable option. The deli has also introduced smaller sized sandwiches to its menu. For example, customers can get a hot corned beef, pastrami or brisket sandwich on seeded rye bread from Dorothy Lane Market for $16.95 (traditional version) or for $19.95 (overstuffed version).

In addition, the deli has added a lineup of daily specials:

Monday: Buy any large salad, get another salad for free

Tuesday: Any Reuben with fries and a drink for $9.95

Wednesday: Corned beef or pastrami sandwich with a drink and chips for $9.95

Thursday: Besties sandwich and Besties burger for $9.95

Friday: Buy any lunch sandwich and get a free breakfast coupon

Starting Monday, Sept. 9, the deli will have four dinner specials available every evening including:

Sliced brisket with caramelized onions, coleslaw and beet horseradish

Chicken schnitzel with French fries

Bestie burger with fries

Meatloaf with potato salad

MORE DETAILS

All The Best Deli opened its doors in June 2023. Owner Lee Schear teamed up with Solganik, a longtime family friend, to offer Dayton the best of the best deli items from across the country.

“He really just knew that I understood what he wanted and he let me do my thing,” Solganik said. “I traveled all over the country to find all the best things.”

Solganik’s culinary journey started by cooking with her mother for Jewish holidays. As her career progressed, she worked in New York, Australia and even cooked on a private charter boat in the Caribbean. She retired as the director of prepared foods at Heinen’s in Cleveland before opening All The Best Deli.

The deli world is in Solganik’s genes. Her grandparents owned a deli in Cleveland.

All The Best Deli is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 5940 Far Hills Ave. for breakfast, lunch and dinner. All day breakfast specials include the Corned Beef Hash and Challah French Toast.

For those that haven’t been to the deli, Solganik recommends trying the Reuben, soups or deli salads.

All The Best Deli has been nominated as one of America’s Best Restaurants. For more information, visit allthebestdeli.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@AlltheBestDeli).